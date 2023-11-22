The North Korean Ministry of Defense said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency that it will resume all military measures that it suspended under the agreement aimed at calming tensions between the two Koreas.

On Wednesday, South Korea suspended a clause in the agreement and said it would immediately enhance military surveillance along the heavily fortified border with North Korea.

In response, North Korea announced the suspension of the agreement, according to what was reported by the South Korean Yonhap Agency.

The North Korean Ministry of Defense stated: “We will return to the military measures taken to prevent tensions and military clashes in all land, sea and air areas, and we will deploy strong armed forces and advanced military equipment in the border areas.”

The ministry added that it “will no longer adhere” to the 2018 agreement, according to Agence France-Presse.

The United States and its allies condemned the launch of the Malygyong-1 satellite, which took place under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of United Nations sanctions.

According to Pyongyang, the satellite is in orbit, and Leader Kim viewed pictures he took of American military bases in Guam.

For its part, the military in Seoul said that the satellite had entered orbit, but indicated that it was too early to know whether it was working.