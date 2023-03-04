Pyongyang accused Washington of being responsible for the collapse of the international arms control system, and said its nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

And the North Korean Foreign Ministry considered that the United States, South Korea and Japan exceed the limits of danger, and therefore it cannot be tolerated with that.

Last Wednesday, Washington imposed new sanctions related to North Korea, targeting its funding sources.

The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury targeted companies and individuals, accusing them of contributing to providing the North Korean government with illegal revenues.

One of the companies targeted is Chelson Trading Co., which it says Pyongyang uses to earn foreign currency and gather intelligence.

The ministry added in a statement that the office also imposed sanctions on two individuals for helping the North Korean government to generate revenue.