South Korea’s national intelligence service has said in an investigation that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un may have ordered the execution of dozens of officials after a natural disaster left thousands dead in Chagang province.

According to information released by Seoul and the international press, the decision was taken by the communist regime after the country was hit by devastating floods in July, which resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes and the death of more than 2,000 people.

South Korean intelligence said it was investigating “signs” that the North’s dictator ordered the executions at an emergency meeting of the ruling party. Seoul said the North Korean leader had promised to “strictly punish” those responsible for the damage during that period.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that thousands of people and hectares of farmland were affected by heavy rains and flooding in July.