North Korean state media announced on Tuesday (27) the start of a major Workers’ Party plenary, whose first session was attended by dictator Kim Jong-un and in which foreign policy is expected to be defined. and economic impact of the regime for the next year.

According to the state news agency KCNA, the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth central commission of the Workers’ Party was held on Monday (26), to discuss goals for 2023, at a time of “unforeseeable difficulties that constantly threaten the existence of and development” of the country.

“This meeting takes place at a historic moment when the entire party, the entire country and the entire people are committed to waging a vigorous struggle in the new year 2023,” reads the agency’s statement.

The agenda includes five key points, including the review of the main state policies for 2022, a work plan for 2023, the execution of this year’s budget and the budget project for next year. On the first point, Kim Jong-un himself referred to his country’s “successes and discoveries” through an “unprecedented, hard and fierce struggle this year”.

The North Korean dictator clarified the main objectives to be achieved by 2023 in key productive sectors of the country’s economy, such as the metallurgical, chemical, electricity, coal and machinery industries, and in other fields of the national economy, such as construction and agriculture.

The start of the plenary session comes after several North Korean drones crossed the border into South Korea on Monday, forcing the deployment of fighter planes and helicopters to destroy them, according to the South Korean army, which in turn sent drones to North Korea to carry out reconnaissance operations.

The deployment of these drones and the start of the one-party meeting coincides with a moment of maximum tension on the Korean peninsula due to the record number of weapons tests Pyongyang has carried out this year and the joint military maneuvers with which Seoul and Washington are responding.