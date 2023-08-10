Thursday, August 10, 2023
North Korea | North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for intensifying war preparations

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World Europe
Kim Jong-un dismissed the head of his armed forces.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un has replaced his top general and demanded an increase in war preparations.

According to Kim, one should prepare for war with an offensive mindset and with this in mind, among other things, increase the production of weapons and military exercises, state media KCNA reports.

According to state media, Kim presented his views at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, where Kim dismissed the head of the General Staff of the country’s armed forces.

According to KCNA, the issue of war preparations was already on the agenda of the meeting. These preparations include, among other things, securing more powerful means of attack.

