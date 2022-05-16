North Korea North Korea’s Kim criticizes health care for treating coronary pandemic and orders army to help dispense drugs

South Korea has offered to help its neighbor with medical help to curb the wave of infection.

NORTH KOREA manager Kim Jong-un has ordered its army to stabilize drug distribution in the capital Pyongyang over a corona epidemic, state media KCNA reported on Monday, according to Reuters.

It was reported last week that North Korea announced for the first time that a Korona wave had been observed in the country.

In his latest statements, Kim criticized health authorities, among others, the state news agency said. Although the authorities had ordered the country’s medical supplies to be distributed, pharmacies were not well enough equipped to perform their duties smoothly, Kim said, according to the KCNA.

Among the failures of the pharmacies listed by Kim were deficiencies in proper drug storage, lack of necessary hygienic clothing from sales staff, and poor environmental hygiene.

He also criticized the “irresponsible” work attitude, organization and implementation of the government and the public health sector, the state media added.

At least 1,210,000 people have been diagnosed with fever in North Korea, and 50 people had died by Sunday, according to official figures reported by state media. The KCNA has not reported how many corona suspects have been tested positive.

Experts have suspected there was a virus in the country even before North Korea reported it.

According to experts, the epidemic could have devastating consequences for a country suffering from a shortage of medical supplies and a non-existent vaccination program.

“While visiting a pharmacy, Kim Jong-un saw with her own eyes the shortage of medicine in North Korea,” a researcher at the South Korean Sejong Institute Cheong Seong-Jang said the news agency AFP.

SOUTH KOREA the ministry, which is promoting relations with Korea, announced an offer to discuss sending medical supplies to help its neighbor.

According to the Ministry of Reunification, North Korea has not yet received the message.

The offer came shortly after the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said he would do anything to help his neighbor fight the spread.

“If North Korea responds, I would not spare any necessary medical aid – including coronary vaccines, medical supplies and health personnel,” he said in a speech to Parliament.