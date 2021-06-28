North Korea North Koreans are saddened by Kim Jong-un’s weight loss, a state television channel claims

In a televised interview on Friday, an anonymous North Korean says the leader’s weight loss is breaking the hearts of citizens.

In North Korea manager Kim Jong-unin the state of health seems to be of concern among citizens, at least if the state television channel is to be believed.

“Seeing a respected leader shattered breaks the hearts of our citizens,” says an anonymous North Korean on state television channel KRT in a video on Friday.

In an unusual clip, residents of the capital Pyongyang are watching fresh video footage of Kim.

“Everyone says they shed tears,” the citizen continues.

The news agency, for example, reports this Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Citizen comments about Kim are exceptional, as public speaking about the director’s health has been considered inappropriate.

Kim’s appearance and state of health have been closely monitored since she came to power nearly a decade ago. However, the administration rarely takes a stand on his health.

Kim’s possible weight loss emerged in early June, in which case he looked clearly sloppier than before in the recent news coverage.

It is still unclear whether Kim’s weight loss is due to illness or weight loss. One explanation is thought to be the leader’s desire to improve his position in North Korea, which is suffering from food shortages and the economic crisis.

Lie the director of the One Korea Center on the following website Kwak Gil Seob tells the BBC that the administration would never allow the publication of negative news about Kim. He thinks the purpose of the video clip is to show Kim intentionally losing weight.

“Kim uses herself as a propaganda platform to highlight the image of a leader who works hard for her people day and night.”