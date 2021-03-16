North Korea North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-Jong criticizes the United States and South Korea for joint military exercises and warns the United States to “create situations that could lead to night sleep”

The statement is the first time North Korea has referred to the regime of the new US President, Joe Biden.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-unin sister Kim Yo-Jong criticizes the United States and South Korea. The United States and South Korea launched a computer-simulated joint military exercise last week.

In a statement published in North Korean state media, Kim Yo-Jong tells the new U.S. administration that if the U.S. wants to sleep peacefully for the next four years, it would be better not to create situations that make you lose dreams.

North Korea sees military exercises in preparation for the attack. Kim Yo-Jong describes in a statement that South Korea has “chosen a warlike March, a crisis March, instead of a warm March”.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Japan on Monday. They are also scheduled to travel to South Korea. The United States and South Korea are allies, and the United States has about 28,500 members of the military stationed in the country.

With the previous president of the United States Donald Trump had a complex relationship with North Korea. He threatened Kim Jong’s dreams with military action, among other things, but later the leaders warmed up and they met on several occasions.

However, relations between the two countries did not progress in the end. The goal of the United States has been to disarm North Korea of ​​nuclear weapons.