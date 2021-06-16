North Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exceptionally acknowledged the country’s food situation was “tense”

Kim Jong-un’s statements spoke of significant economic hardship in the closed country. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 10.4 million North Koreans are in need of food aid.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un has admitted exceptionally directly that the food situation in his country is “tense,” news agencies say.

Kim said at a plenary session of the North Korean Workers ’Party Central Committee on Tuesday that food production has been hampered by hurricanes over the past year as well as a coronavirus pandemic, the official news agency KCNA said.

The speeches are reminiscent of the famine of chronic food shortages in North Korea in the 1990s. At that time, hundreds of thousands of people starved to death.

Kim noted that North Korea’s economic situation improved in the first half of this year and grew by as much as 25 percent, but at the same time he shared detailed concerns about agriculture.

‘The food situation is now becoming tense (tense) because the agricultural sector has failed to meet its grain production plans due to last year’s typhoon, ”Kim told the news agency Reuters.

In August last year, Typhoon Bavi wreaked havoc in North Korea. However, Kim said at the time that the impact would have been minor.

During the typhoon, North Korea’s official TV station exceptionally broadcast live images of the storm’s affected area. In general, the country seeks to conceal the trials of ordinary people and give the impression of a great success story.

North Korean children in Anpyon in July 1997.

In April In his second speech, Kim warned that the country is facing “its worst situation ever”. This followed a speech in January in which Kim said his country’s five-year plan had failed in “almost every sector”.

Taken together, the statements are signs of a significant deterioration in North Korea’s economic situation. The country building the nuclear and missile program has suffered from international sanctions and a corona, the effects of which, however, are not known in detail.

North Korea has not reported any coronavirus infection or death. Yet even in Kim’s speech on Tuesday, references were made to the pandemic.

The isolated country has become even more isolated during the coronavirus crisis and its vital trade with China is almost at a standstill, AFP news agency reports. The delivery of international aid to North Korea has also become more difficult.

UN according to the humanitarian aid agency OCHA, about 10.4 million North Koreans are in need of food aid, AFP says. About 25 million people live in the country.

FAO on Monday review According to North Korea, the food production deficit this year is about 860,000 tons, equivalent to 2.3 months of food consumption per capita.

Published by the UN in January report more than 45 percent of North Koreans are malnourished. The figure is the highest in the entire wider Asian region. In war-torn Afghanistan, for example, the corresponding figure was about 40 percent, according to the report.