North Korea North Korea warned the United States of hostile policies: “The United States finds itself in a very serious situation”

The United States had just provided information on a new “middle ground” policy towards North Korea.

North Korea slammed the United States and its allies on Sunday in a series of statements accusing the United States of hostility and promising retaliation against Pyongyang.

Comments forwarded by the state news agency KCNA were published after the United States issued a statement on Friday. preliminary information Joe Biden government’s policy towards North Korea.

According to the United States, the Biden administration is not pursuing a major and groundbreaking agreement with North Korea, but will nevertheless keep the doors open to practical diplomacy. According to a Biden spokesman, the United States is pursuing a “middle ground” policy compared to Biden’s predecessors To Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

The United States is still aiming for a nuclear-free Korean peninsula. The United States also criticized the human rights situation of the communist dictatorship.

In its opinion The North Korean Foreign Ministry accused Washington of insulting the honor of its leaders for criticizing the human rights situation in North Korea.

In another statement, North Korea’s director of U.S. policy Kwon Jong Gun criticized Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday. In his speech, Biden had said that North Korea’s and Iran’s nuclear programs are a threat that will be addressed “through diplomacy and and severe deterrence”.

“His statements clearly reflect the intention of the United States to pursue a hostile policy towards the DPRK (North Korea) as the United States has done for more than half a century,” Kwon said.

According to Kwon, the U.S. talk of diplomacy is just a cover story to hide hostile acts, and talking about the “deterrent effect” means a nuclear threat to North Korea.

Kwon went on to say that North Korea has been “forced to take similar action, and over time, the United States will find itself in a very serious situation”.

Negotiations With North Korea, the abandonment of the nuclear weapons program has failed year after year. Biden’s predecessor, Trump, held summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but these did not lead to an agreement.

Obama, for his part, refused to engage in diplomatic engagement with North Korea, nor did North Korea take steps toward easing.