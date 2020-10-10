North Korea North Korea unveils new missiles in rugged military parade – Labor ruling party turns 75

None of the parade participants or spectators wore a face mask. The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, said in his speech that no coronavirus infection has been reported in the country.

North Korea has unveiled new “giant” intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade it held on Saturday in Pyongyang. This is reported by international news agencies.

Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Labor Party, and the parade was part of the anniversary celebrations. Thousands of armed soldiers and armored vehicles marched in the parade.

The culmination of the North Korean army parades has usually been seen in some of the new missiles it has developed that the country wants to introduce.

North Korea has not unveiled ballistic missiles at parades since the country’s leader Kim Jong-un and the President of the United States Donald Trump met each other for the first time in 2018.

Anyone no face masks were worn by participants in the parade or the audience. Kim wished “good health to all people around the world in the fight against the harms of the evil virus”.

According to Kim, there has not been any coronavirus infection in North Korea yet. North Korea closed its border early in the year to prevent the virus from spreading from neighboring China.

In his speech, Kim declared that North Korea would continue to strengthen its armed forces as “self-defense and deterrence”.

A state television channel showed a picture of women in the audience wiping tears from the corners of their eyes while listening to Kim’s speech.

The international media was not allowed to follow the parade this time, and foreign guests had not been invited to the ceremonies. There are few foreigners in this wound in North Korea as many embassies have closed their doors due to coronavirus restrictions.