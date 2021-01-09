North Korea North Korea threatens to increase its nuclear weapons – the announcement is seen as a message to the incoming US president

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claimed plans for a nuclear submarine were almost complete.

North Korea plans to increase the number of its nuclear weapons, the country’s leader said Kim Jong-un At the North Korean Workers’ Party party meeting. He claimed plans for a nuclear submarine are almost complete.

A nuclear submarine held by North Korea, if realized, would be significant news. Kim also announced that the country will develop, among other things, smaller, multi-purpose nuclear warheads.

Kim’s speech was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA on Saturday. Most of the things were published by the news agency report, which, according to the news agency, contained the content of Kim ‘s speeches at the party meeting on different days.

Kimin the announcements came shortly before the future president of the United States Joe Biden takes office, and experts from various Western media considered Kim’s speech fresh specifically as a message to the new president.

Kim called the United States the country’s biggest enemy and the biggest obstacle to the North Korean revolution. He said he believes the U.S. line on North Korea will remain the same, no matter who is president.

In North Korea, which has long been unilaterally ruled by the Kim family, party meetings have been held very rarely. The previous one was in 2016, the earlier one in 1980.

Kimin and the President of the United States Donald Trumpin the relationship has been volatile. At first they barked at each other, but then the relationship warmed up to summits. However, the relationship sniffed when Trump failed to advance North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

During the presidential campaign, Biden announced that he would only meet Kim if he promised to reduce North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has progressed quite rapidly during Kim Jong-un. Its missiles reach, at least in principle, already across the United States.

Previously during the week, Kim said the country’s five-year plan has failed on many points. Such admission of mistakes is rare by the North Korean leadership. Last year, Kim publicly wiped away her tears and lamented that the nation has faced such great challenges.

North Korea, plagued by a weak economy and malnutrition, has had tougher times than usual. Sanctions imposed by the outside world over the nuclear weapons program are hampering trade, storms have destroyed hundreds and the coronavirus is likely to plague the country, even though North Korea has not admitted Covid-19 cases.