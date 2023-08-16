North Korea | North Korea: The US soldier who ran across the border without permission does not want to return to the unequal American society

According to state media KCNA, the soldier has said that he fled to North Korea on purpose.

North Korea has made his first public statement about the US soldier who ran aground last month About Travis Kingthey say Reuters and AFP.

According to state media KCNA, King, 23, has said that he fled to North Korea on purpose.

“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he decided to come to North Korea because he felt bad because of the racial discrimination and inhumane treatment in the US military,” KCNA news reports, according to Reuters.

King is also said to have expressed his wish to remain a refugee in North Korea or a third country, as he is disappointed with the unequal society in the United States.

In early August, North Korea confirmed that King was in possession of the country.

King crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday, July 18.

A week earlier, he had been released from a South Korean detention center, where he had been suspected of abuse.

After his release, King was placed under observation at a US base in South Korea. He was to travel back to his home country for disciplinary action.

However, King managed to sneak out of Incheon International Airport and join a tourist tour to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he crossed the border into North Korea.

It has previously been estimated that North Korea might use King in its propaganda. In addition, he is the country’s trump card in negotiations with the United States.