North Korea North Korea tested its missiles on Thursday just four days after the previous launch

According to Japan, the country fired two ballistic missiles. North Korea is banned from manufacturing ballistic missiles under a UN Security Council resolution.

North Korea fired two missiles early Thursday only four days after the previous missile test. The matter was reported by the South Korean Council of Defense Branch Commanders, which said two unidentified ammunition had been fired from South Hamgyong Province.

The missiles landed in the Sea of ​​Japan, known in South Korea as the East Sea. The Council did not provide further information on the type of missiles fired, but added that the country’s armed forces had stepped up surveillance in close cooperation with the United States.

The South Korean administration said it was convening a meeting of the National Security Council.

The Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Sugan according to North Korea would have fired two ballistic missiles.

“It’s been a year since they last fired the missile,” Suga told reporters.

“This threatens the peace and security of our country and the region. In addition, it is a violation of a UN resolution, ”he continued.

North Korea is banned from manufacturing ballistic missiles under a UN Security Council resolution. In addition, several international sanctions have been imposed on North Korea over the country’s weapons programs.

Under the current leader, North Korea’s weapons programs have expanded rapidly. The country is in possession of missiles with a range extending all the way to the United States.

North Korea the missile test is already the second in a short time. On Tuesday, U.S. administration officials said North Korea fired two short-range missiles a couple of days earlier.

Sunday’s missile test was conducted just days after the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Japan and South Korea. The missile test was also the first since Joe Biden became President of the United States.

Biden has commented, noting that this is normal operations for North Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

A senior U.S. administration official who commented to reporters said the missile test was from the lower end of North Korean provocations. According to him, it was not, for example, a nuclear missile test or the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has long used missile tests as provocations to advance its own goals.

Biden during the first months of the period, North Korea has held a largely silent school in the direction of the United States. The country has also said it intends to continue to ignore U.S. communications efforts.

Exactly a week ago, the North Korean deputy foreign minister said there could be no dialogue between the two countries unless the United States reversed its hostile North Korean policy. He said there have only been “rumors of a North Korean threat” and a “shout of complete nuclear disarmament” since the change of regime.

A U.S. State Department spokesman had previously said that the White House had been trying to reach the North Korean government “through numerous channels” without a response since mid-February.