North Korea North Korea says it tested new types of weapons on Thursday

The dictatorship does not admit whether these were ballistic missiles banned by the UN.

North Korea according to its ammunition fired on Thursday were new tactically controlled ammunition. The state media of the dictatorship reported on the matter on Friday.

According to North Korea, the test was successful, with two projectiles hitting, as expected, about 600 miles into the Sea of ​​Japan.

South Korea reported on missiles from North Korea on Thursday. However, North Korea does not specify in its output whether the ammunition was missiles.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugan according to it would have been ballistic missiles. North Korea is banned from manufacturing ballistic missiles under a UN Security Council resolution.

Earlier this week, the United States said North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Sunday. Sunday’s missile test was the first since Joe Biden became President of the United States.

Biden warned North Korea on Thursday that the United States would respond to the country’s actions if it continued its military experiments. Biden said Thursday’s incident violated a UN resolution and the United States consulted its partners and allies.

“I am also prepared some kind of diplomacy, but it must be conditional on the outcome of nuclear disarmament,” Biden said to reporters.

News agency According to AFP, at the request of the United States, the UN committee will meet in camera on Friday to discuss possible sanctions against North Korea.

Biden’s reaction speaks to the fact that the U.S. attitude to dictatorship has changed with the ex-president Donald Trumpin after. During his tenure, Trump built an exceptional diplomatic relationship with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-unin in the direction of.