North Korea North Korea said it had tested the supersonic missile again

North Korea said the experiment was a success. According to the UN, the situation is worrying.

North Korea fired a missile again at the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the South Korean Armed Forces news agency Yonhap.

According to North Korean state media, it was a so-called hypersonic missile capable of flying at more than five times the speed of sound. The test was said to have succeeded and hit its target at sea a thousand miles away.

The launch was also reported by the Japanese Coast Guard. On the other hand, there is no confirmation from outside North Korea that it was a hypersonic missile.

Among other things, the UN spokesman said he was “very concerned” about the North Korean missile test.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean armed forces informed reporters of the launch via text message, but did not provide further details of the incident.

Last during the week, North Korea said it had tested a faster-sounding missile, and the United States and Japan, among others, called on the country on Monday to end destabilizing operations in the region.

The UN Security Council is due to discuss last week’s missile test at a closed-door meeting. Analysts estimate that North Korea may have scheduled the most recent launch in the margins of the Security Council.

“The launch has political and military motives”, a researcher at a research institute in South Korea Shin Beom-Chul tells AFP news agency.

“North Korea will continue to test to diversify its nuclear arsenal, but it timed its launch on the day of the UN Security Council meeting to maximize its political impact,” he added.

University of Seoul professor Won-gon Park for its part, it estimates that the frequency of launches could suggest that North Korea is scheduling its launches during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

North Korea has been denied access to next month’s Games after the country missed the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were delayed by a pandemic last year due to corona worries.