North Korea | North Korea plans to launch a satellite by the end of the month

It is believed to be the second attempt to launch a spy satellite after the failed launch in May, reports Kyodo news agency.

North Korea plans to launch the satellite in the next few days, Japanese media reports.

North Korea has informed the Japanese Coast Guard that the satellite is scheduled to be launched by the end of August.

News agency Kyodo it is believed to be a new attempt to launch a North Korean spy satellite. The previous attempt failed in May when the rocket carrying the satellite ended up in the sea just minutes after launch.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned May’s satellite launch attempt as a violation of UN conventions.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un has said satellite development is at the top of the priority list.

North Korea has said it is developing a spy satellite as a response to the increased US military presence near the Korean peninsula.

North Korean news agency KCNA warned on Tuesday that military exercises between the US and South Korea in the country’s immediate vicinity could lead to nuclear war.

KCNA described the exercise, which began on Tuesday, as “aggressive”.