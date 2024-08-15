North Korea | North Korea opens its borders to tourists

North Korea|North Korea closed its borders to tourists and its own citizens early in 2020.

North Korea is opening its borders to foreign tourists after a gap of almost five years.

According to a Chinese travel agency, tourists will be allowed access to at least the city of Samjiyon from December. Another tour operator says that access opens during the winter.

Samjiyon is located in the northern part of the country near the Chinese border.

North Korea closed its borders to tourists and its own citizens early in 2020 in an effort to protect itself from the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic, according to travel agencies, about 5,000 Western tourists visited North Korea each year.