North Korea | North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

September 12, 2024
North Korea | North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says
The Japanese Ministry of Defense has also confirmed at least one suspected missile launch.

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korea’s military says.

The armed forces say they are analyzing the details of the launch and sharing information on the matter with US and Japanese authorities. South Korea also says it is preparing for possible new launches.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has also confirmed at least one suspected North Korean ballistic missile launch.

It appears to be North Korea’s first missile test since July 1.

