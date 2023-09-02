North Korea | North Korea launched cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea

South Korean and US officials are analyzing the details of the launch.

of South Korea the army says that North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea early Saturday morning, reports news agency Reuters.

According to a military statement, South Korean and US officials are analyzing the details of the launch.

North Korea said earlier this week that it had practiced nuclear strikes on South Korea. The exercise simulated attacks on South Korean command bases and airports.

According to North Korea’s state media KCNA, the exercise was a warning to the United States, which earlier that day had sent B-1B bombers to joint exercises with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea considers the annual military exercises of the United States and South Korea offensive, although the countries themselves say they are entirely defensive.

North Korea tried to launch a satellite earlier this month, but the launch failed for the second time in a row.