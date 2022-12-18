North Korea | North Korea launched another ballistic missile

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, a possible ballistic missile launched by North Korea fell into the sea.

North Korea has fired another ballistic missile, says the South Korean military. It said the missile was fired towards the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

The report about the missile launch came on Sunday after four in the morning Finnish time. The Japanese Coast Guard announced a little later that the missile, which it believed to be North Korean, had already fallen into the sea.

The news agencies AFP, Reuters and South Korean reported on the matter Yonhap and Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK.

NHK first reported that the missile had fallen outside Japan’s economic zone. However, according to Reuters, a little later the coast guard said that the missile had actually fallen inside the economic zone.

Thursday North Korea tested high-thrust engines that experts say could enable faster missile launches. According to North Korean state media, the engines are “important in the development of a new type of strategic weapon system.”

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile launches this year.

Last month, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that, according to Japanese authorities, could reach the United States. The missile crashed into the sea just 200 kilometers from Japan.