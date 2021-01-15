North Korea North Korea introduced submarine-launched missiles in a military parade

Dictatorship leader Kim Jong-un said the country had previously completed its plans for a nuclear submarine.

North Korea a military parade has been held in the capital, Pyongyang, where the country presented ballistic missiles fired by submarines. This is reported by the state-run North Korean state media.

The parade was held to celebrate a meeting of the country’s leading party. The party meets every five years, most recently in 2016.

The parade also featured rockets that, according to the country’s KCNA news agency, have “a strong impact capability to thoroughly destroy enemies in a preventive manner outside the area”. This could mean that the range of weapons extends beyond the Korean Peninsula, possibly to Japan.

North Korea announced over the weekend that it plans to increase the number of its nuclear weapons. The matter was announced by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un at the North Korean Workers’ Party party meeting.­

In addition, the parade included soldiers, artillery and armored vehicles. The planes also flew over the parade.

However, the description of the KCNA did not mention intercontinental missiles, suggesting that the military parade was organized on a smaller scale than last October.

Previously this week was told the North Korean leader Kim Jong-unin sworn at the party meeting the country would strengthen its nuclear weapons. He also said the country had completed its plans for a nuclear submarine. According to KCNA news agency, Kim said the country is doing everything it can to build the most powerful army.

In addition, Kim is said to have called the United States the country’s biggest enemy. Experts have estimated that North Korea is working to awaken the incoming US President Joe Biden attention of the administration.

Under the current leader, North Korea’s weapons programs have expanded rapidly, and the country has missiles that range as far as the United States. Equipment has been met by tightening international sanctions.

In 2019, Kim and the outgoing president of the United States Donald Trump met in Hanoi, Vietnam, at a summit where no agreement was reached. Since then, nuclear negotiations have been deadlocked.