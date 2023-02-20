North Korea | North Korea has launched ballistic missiles again, says South Korea

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea’s military says. The Japanese Coast Guard has estimated that at least one missile landed in the sea.

North Korea launches missiles for the second time in two days. According to Japan, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, which landed in the sea in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

In response to Saturday’s launch, South Korea and the United States held joint air war exercises yesterday.

North Korea according to which the frequency of missile launches is linked to US actions. North Korea has reportedly launched at least three ballistic missiles within two days.

the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un the influential sister commented today on the joint military exercises organized by the United States and South Korea yesterday. The military exercises were a response to Saturday’s missile launch.

Kim Yo-jong warned of similar countermeasures in a bulletin presented by North Korea’s state news agency KCNA. According to him, how often North Korea uses the Pacific Ocean as a firing range depends on the actions of the United States.