North Korea North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says

At least one of the missiles, according to the authorities, has landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has apparently fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, according to Reuters. The missiles have landed at sea.

Missile observations were made less than an hour apart.

The Japanese Coast Guard says at least one of the missiles has presumably landed at sea in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The United States president Joe Biden has just been on his first visit to Asia to meet with leaders from Japan and South Korea, among others.

The United States and South Korea have seized the opportunity to expand their joint military exercises.

It was predicted in advance that North Korea would have prepared missile tests around Biden’s visit. North Korean leader Kim Jong-unin is thought to be coveted by Biden in this way.

“According to our intelligence, there is a real possibility that there will be either more missile tests, including long-range missile tests, or nuclear weapons tests, or both, in the days before or after the president’s trip to the area,” Biden’s security policy adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier.