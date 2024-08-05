North Korea | North Korea delivered new ballistic missile systems to its armed forces

North Korea|According to Kim Jong-un, peace can only be guaranteed with unparalleled defense capability.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un oversaw the delivery of a new ballistic missile system to the armed forces on Sunday.

The matter was reported by Reuters based on the state-owned KNCA media.

Kim also reportedly gave a speech in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, where 250 new ballistic missile-capable launchers were unveiled.

250 new ballistic missile systems were unveiled at the ceremony.

The state describes the new systems as powerful and up-to-date tactical weapons that Kim himself personally designed. They are said to be now ready for use by the country’s armed forces.

North Korea says it did a practice shot with them last month. According to Kim, Pyongyang has developed its nuclear weapons capability to respond to possible nuclear threats in the future.

Kim stressed that the country’s development of nuclear weapons is the best way to respond to threats and pressure created by the United States.

According to him, peace can be guaranteed with “unparalleled defense capability”.