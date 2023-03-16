Thursday, March 16, 2023
North Korea | North Korea continues its missile tests, launched a ballistic missile into the sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
According to South Korea, the missile was fired into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula on Thursday.

North Korea has conducted yet another missile test by launching one ballistic missile, says South Korea’s armed forces.

According to South Korea, the missile was fired into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula on Thursday. North Korea also conducted missile tests earlier this week on both Monday and Tuesday.

South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday. North Korea has said that it considers the military exercise a threat to itself. The country is expected to possibly continue its weapons tests as the exercises continue.

