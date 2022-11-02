North Korea | North Korea conducted another missile test – Causing alarm on a South Korean island

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year.

North Korea carried out another missile test early Wednesday by launching three ballistic missiles into the sea, news agency Reuters reports. According to the South Korean military, one of the missiles landed less than 60 kilometers from the country’s southern coast.

The missile launches caused an evacuation and air raid warning on South Korea’s remote Ulleung Island, which is located more than a hundred kilometers from South Korea’s east coast.

The launch was reported not only by South Korea but also by the Japanese Coast Guard.

The South Korean Chiefs of Staff announced that they had issued an air attack warning to Ulleung Island at the time of the missile launch. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that an Ulleung County official said workers were evacuated to the basement when the warning was heard.

The Joint Chiefs said one of the missiles landed 26 kilometers south of the so-called Northern Limit Line, the disputed maritime border between the Koreas.

Launches came just hours after North Korea had called on the United States and South Korea to end large-scale military exercises, saying such “military rashness and provocation can no longer be tolerated.”

The United States and South Korea began the Vigilant Storm air war exercise on Monday, in which hundreds of warplanes from both sides stage mock attacks around the clock.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year. It has said the recent launches were in response to military exercises by the US, South Korea and Japan.

South Korea has said that North Korea has completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test, and estimates that the test will take place between October and November.