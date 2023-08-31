North Korea | North Korea announced that it had practiced nuclear strikes on South Korea

The missiles were fired just hours after the United States sent bombers to joint exercises with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea announced on Thursday that it had carried out a nuclear strike exercise that simulated attacks on South Korean command bases and airports, Reuters reported.

According to the North Korean state media KCNA, the exercise was a warning to the United States that it should not send strategic bombers near North Korea.

“The missile unit fired two tactical ballistic missiles northeast of the Pyongyang airport and successfully conducted its nuclear strike drill,” the KCNA news release said.

According to Reuters, South Korea’s military said North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday night. The missiles were fired just hours after the United States sent B-1B bombers for joint exercises with South Korea and Japan.

The leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un earlier this week criticized the United States and South Korea for holding increasingly “intense” naval exercises near the coast of North Korea.

According to the United States and South Korea, the exercises are defensive, but North Korea considers them offensive exercises.