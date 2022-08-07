North Korea announced today, Sunday, that it has not recorded any new infections with the Corona virus (Covid-19), for more than a week. And the North’s official Korean Central News Agency quoted the headquarters of the epidemic prevention in emergency situations as saying that “no new cases of fever were recorded.”
Regarding the occurrence of six “fever cases” in Zhengzhou City, North Pyongan Province, the country’s health authorities conducted various tests and issued a report showing that the fever was caused by other diseases such as gastroenteritis, the agency said.
And the health authorities in North Korea said last Friday that the daily fever toll had reached zero, according to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.
The Headquarters for the Prevention of Epidemiology in Emergencies did not provide any information regarding the registration of any additional deaths, as the death toll stabilized at 74. The total number of fever cases recorded since late April remained at 4.77 million cases.
#North #Korea #cases #Corona #week
Leave a Reply