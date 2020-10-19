Several former detainees told the NGO that they were forced to kneel or sit on their legs without moving, sometimes for sixteen hours at a stretch. Any gesture entailed punishment.

A dictatorial regime hasaccused of large-scale human rights violation. Acts of torture, humiliation and coerced confessions are rife in the justice system in North Korea, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says in a report titled “North Korea: A Horrifying System of Pre-trial Detention,” published Monday, October 19.



The United States-based human rights organization claims to have interviewed dozens of former detainees as well as North Korean officials. Interviewees claimed that pre-trial detention is “particularly hard” and that detainees are mistreated, often beaten.

The rules say detainees should not be beaten, but we need a confession during the investigation. So you have to hit them to [les] get.A former police officerto Human Rights Watch

Several former detainees said they were forced to kneel or sit on their legs crossed without moving for sometimes sixteen hours at a time. Any gesture entailed punishment. They were then beaten with sticks, leather belts, or even punches, and had to run in circles around the prison yard up to 1,000 times.

“There you are treated worse than an animal, which is what you end up being”former detainee Yoon Young Cheol told Human Rights Watch.

Women interviewed also stated that they had suffered sexual violence.

Kim Sun Young, a former trader in her 50s who fled North Korea in 2015, said she was raped by her investigator at a detention center. Another police officer touched during her interrogation, she added, saying she did not have the strength to defend herself.

In its report, Human Rights Watch calls on Pyongyang to “stop endemic and cruel torture, as well as degrading and inhuman treatment in detention centers”. The NGO urges South Korea, the United States and other UN member countries to “pressure on the North Korean government”.

In general, North Korea claims to respect human rights and asserts that criticism from the international community represents a smear campaign aimed at “undermine the sacred socialist system”.