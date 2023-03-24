North Korea, the first nuclear test: the weapon that generates a tsunami

The media North Koreans they reported that the scheme tested this week, in the presence of the leader Kim Jong-una new type of underwater drone able to generate radioactive tsunamisimilar to the Russian system known as Poseidon. The drone was deployed off the northeastern coast of North Korea on Tuesday and “reached its destination point in the waters of Hongwon Bayset up as a mock enemy port, with the warhead detonating underwater Thursday afternoon,” KCNA said today. The bomb, which is exploded “after sailed at a depth of 80-150 meters along an oval figure eight course in the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan by the two Koreas) for 59 hours and 12 minutes“, was tested coinciding with the large maneuvers conducted by Seoul And Washington in the south of the peninsula.

“The mission of this weapon is penetrate sneaking in operational waters and provoke one radioactive tsunami on large scale through an underwater detonation to destroy the naval strike groups enemies and major operational ports,” the KCNA text explains. According to the agency, the weapon was first developed in 2012 and, after being subjected to 50 tests of various types (29 of which were attended by Kim Jong-un), its operational deployment was decided at the last Workers’ Party Plenum in December last year. The South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol stated that North Korea “will pay for the his reckless provocations“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

