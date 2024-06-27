There North Korea has successfully conducted a major test aimed at developing missiles with multiple warheads. This was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA. According to South Korea, the information is “misleading” to disguise a failed launch.

According to North Korea, the test was carried out using the solid fuel engine of the first stage of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Only yesterday did Pyongyang’s announcement on a new test arrive. According to the KCNA news agency, “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea successfully conducted the test of separation and guidance control of single mobile warheads.”

Pyongyang’s wall on the border with Seoul

North Korea is apparently building sections of what appears to be a wall in several places near the border with South Korea. This was revealed by new satellite images analyzed by BBC Verify on June 21st, which also show how the earth inside of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) has been cleared, which could be a violation of the long-standing truce with South Korea.

The DMZ is a 4 kilometer wide buffer zone between North and South Korea, which are still technically at war having never signed a peace treaty. The zone is divided in two, with each part controlled by their respective nations. This recent activity by Pyongyang is “unusual”, according to experts, and comes at a time of growing tensions between the two countries. “At this point we can only speculate that North Korea is trying to strengthen its military presence and fortifications along the border,” said Shreyas Reddy, a correspondent for the Seoul-based specialist site NK News.

BBC Verify has commissioned high-resolution satellite imagery over a seven-kilometre stretch of the border to examine any changes North Korea is making to the area. These images appear to show at least three areas where barriers have been erected near the DMZ, covering a total of around a kilometer near the eastern end of the border, but it is possible that additional barriers have been built along other sections of the border. The exact start date of construction is unclear due to a lack of previous high-resolution imagery in the area. However, these structures were not visible in an image dated November 2023.