North Korea called the entry of the US Navy submarine into South Korea a condition for the use of nuclear weapons

The entry of a US Navy strategic submarine into South Korea may become a condition for the use of nuclear weapons by the DPRK. About it informs agency “Yonhap” with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of the Republic Kang Sun Nam.

According to him, the increased visibility of the deployment of strategic assets may fall under the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons.

“The doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons allows for the necessary course of action if it is determined that a nuclear attack on our country has been carried out or was imminent,” the statement said.

In late April, it was reported that US nuclear submarines would dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.