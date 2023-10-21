North Korean Ambassador to Russia: Europe faces an endless war over the supply of ATACMS to Kyiv

Deliveries of long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to Kyiv will cause an endless war looming in Europe. This is the scenario that awaits the EU countries, said the DPRK Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong Chol, reports Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The diplomat clarified that the United States, which supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, emphasizes everywhere that we are talking about an outdated version of the system with a range of no more than 170 kilometers. “But ATACMS, whether old or new, will still be used to strike deep into Russia. No one can deny this,” said Shin Hong Chul.

According to the North Korean ambassador, an attack on Russian territory is unlikely to bring closer the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, which is announced by the United States. On the contrary, it “will be the catalyst to plunge the whole of Europe into the abyss of endless war.”

As a result, through the Ukrainian conflict, the Americans will achieve depletion of the military capabilities of European states, thereby plunging them into even greater dependence on their resources, concluded Sin Hong Chol.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the United States has a goal of directly pitting NATO and Russia against each other. “We have repeatedly warned <...> that the Kyiv regime’s arms pumping seriously undermines strategic and regional security,” the diplomat said.