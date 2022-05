North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony in Vietnam, March 2019.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JORGE SILVA

North Korea has mobilized the military to distribute Covid-19 drugs and has deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help track potential patients as it battles a wave of coronavirus, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. ).

The isolated country is facing the first officially confirmed outbreak of the disease. According to state news, North Korea reported 269,510 more people with fever, bringing the total to 1.48 million, while the death toll rose from six to 56 on Monday night.

Some senior members of the Workers’ Party’s powerful politburo visited pharmacies and drug administration offices to check supply and demand, KCNA said in another dispatch, after dictator Kim Jong Un criticized the ineffective distribution of drugs.

There is, however, no information on how many people have tested positive for Covid-19. The country has not carried out mass vaccinations and does not have a large stockpile of tests. This makes it difficult to measure the national and international risks generated by the outbreak of the disease.