A news broadcast, seen on a screen at Seoul’s train station, shows archive footage of a North Korean missile launch. © Ahn Young-Joon/AP/dpa

North Korea fires long-range missiles again – the first such test this year. The answer from South Korea and the USA is not long in coming. Concerns are growing internationally.

Tokyo/Seoul – After North Korea’s repeated launch of missiles, Japan wants to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this to reporters at his official residence on Monday.

According to the South Korean military, neighboring North Korea had just fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the open sea. The two rockets were launched early in the morning (local time) from the western region of South Pyongan. They were flying towards the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea).

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, they landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. It was only on Saturday that the largely isolated country fired a long-range missile that could theoretically reach US territory.

Mainly aimed at the USA

The Hwasongpho-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) reached its target area in the Sea of ​​Japan after a flight of almost 990 kilometers, state media reported. Such missiles are considered the most important carriers for nuclear weapons.

Tests with ICBMs and other ballistic missiles are banned from North Korea by United Nations decisions. North Korea’s development of ICBMs is primarily aimed at the United States, which Pyongyang accuses of hostile policies.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula had escalated significantly again in the past year. Communist-ruled North Korea, subject to international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, increased the scope and pace of its missile tests. South Korea and the USA resumed their maneuvers in full. dpa