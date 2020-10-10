Biggest missile The ICBM was moved from the front of dictator Kim Jong Un at Kim Il Sung Square on the transporter-erector-launcher. Ankit Panda of the Federation of American Scientists tweeted that it is the largest road-mobile liquid-fueled missile. Experts believe that the new weapon has multiple reentry vehicle capability with the help of which it can defy America’s defense systems. (Photo: Martyn Williams)

Warning for america The first test of the missile is believed to be around the opening ceremony of the next presidential term in the US. With this, an attempt will be made to give a message to the President of the most powerful country in the world. In this parade, Korea also demonstrated the Pukguksong-4a submarine launch missile, which it said could respond to the US attack. (Photo: Martyn Williams)

Ship in the sky, missiles on land During this parade, warships came out from above and after that the strength of vehicles and missiles were shown on the roads. Hwasong-15 long-range missile was also shown in this parade. It was the longest range missile tested in North Korea. Also seen were ballistic missiles launched from the new submarine. (Photo: Martyn Williams)

North Korea’s newspapers showed strength Defense analysts say that so far North Korea has had only liquid fuel-based missiles that take time to prepare and cannot be left in a ready-to-launch state. While solid fuel missiles can be refueled, they can also be launched quickly. Detecting them is also difficult to eliminate. (Photo: NK News)

When the entire world is facing an epidemic of corona virus, North Korea showed its military might on Saturday. During this time, the army of missile fan dictator Kim Jong demonstrated the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM). It is the world’s largest missile of its kind. It is so huge that it had to be carried on an 11 wheels truck. The parade showed many more weapons and Kim Jong also warned the world that the country was strengthening its strength. (Photo: Martyn Williams)