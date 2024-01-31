South Korea will have legislative elections; South Korean president talks about “numerous” possible acts of “provocation” by the North

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, said this Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2024) that North Korea can carry out “numerous“acts of”provocation” to try to interfere in the legislative elections on April 10. Yoon cited actions such as armed exercises near the border between countries, invasion of airspace by drones, cyber attacks and dissemination of false information. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been intensifying since late 2023. On December 31, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for preparation of the country's military forces for a possible war against South Korea. According to the North Korean, the conflict could “break out at any moment”.

On Sunday (Jan 28), the North Korean state news agency KCNA published an article stating that “US-led hostile forces“They are making the region stay”getting closer and closer” of war.

“The US and its minions organized, in less than 1 month, a series of joint military exercises targeting North Korea by air, land and sea, around the Korean peninsula, mobilizing all types of strategic nuclear resources”, says the publication.

At the annual meeting of the central integrated defense council – which brings together military, government and civil defense entities –, Yoon said: “North Korea is going through fire and water just to maintain its hereditary totalitarian regime, while blatantly ignoring international law and UN Security Council resolutions [Organização das Nações Unidas] when trading arms with Russia”.

In mid-January, the foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea met in Moscow. The Kremlin stated that “will build bonds” with the North Korean government in “all the areas”.

The South Korean president called for greater cooperation between the country's military, government, police and private actors. He called for additional measures to be taken to prevent potential cyberattacks on national infrastructure and attempts to disseminate false information.

“Cyberattacks can paralyze national functions and people's daily lives in an instant. Fake news and false propaganda can also cause great chaos in society“, he said.

Read more: