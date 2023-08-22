North Korea condemns the military exercises organized by South Korea and the United States which, it warns, could trigger an unprecedented “thermonuclear war” on the Korean peninsula. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap reporting what was written by the state news agency of North Korea Kna. North Korea also accuses Seoul, Washington and Tokyo of holding trilateral summits at Camp David last week to adopt a series of documents aimed at “detailing, planning and formulating” nuclear war provocations, the Korean Central said in a comment. News Agency.

Again according to reports from KCNA, the military exercises of the allies are of an “aggressive” nature and could involve strategic US nuclear assets. The annual war-based exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) began on Monday for a total duration of 11 days and includes emergency simulations, field training and civil defense exercises. North Korea, writes the Yonhap news agency, has long denounced the Seoul-Washington military exercises as general rehearsals for an invasion.