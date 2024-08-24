North Korea vowed Saturday to boost its nuclear capabilities in response to a report that the United States has revised its nuclear strategy.

North Korea’s official news agency said Pyongyang would “strengthen its strategic power by all means to control and eliminate all kinds of security challenges that may arise from Washington’s revised plan.”

The New York Times reported this week that an American plan, approved by President Joe Biden last March, calls for preparing for possible coordinated nuclear confrontations with several countries, including North Korea.

She added that the top-secret plan redirects the US deterrence strategy.

North Korea has vowed to press ahead with building a nuclear force sufficient and reliable enough to firmly defend its sovereignty, the official news agency said.

North Korea has declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power.