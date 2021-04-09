North Korea leader admits for the first time!

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a “arduous march” to rebound from the country’s ailing economy.

Kim compared the tremendous economic difficulties facing his country, as a result of international sanctions, for the first time, with the famine that struck the country in the 1990s and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, according to the Associated Press.

The North Korean leader said earlier that North Korea is facing the worst situation ever due to several factors, including the Corona virus crisis and the US-led sanctions.

The matter worsened a lot with the natural disasters that struck the country last summer.

But this is the first time for the leader to compare the deteriorating economic conditions to the deadly famine, as Kim’s comments came during a speech he delivered at the end of the ruling party conference in North Korea, on Thursday.

He added, “There are many obstacles and difficulties awaiting us, and therefore our struggle to implement the decisions of the Eighth Party Congress will not be easy.”

He continued, “I asked party organizations at all levels, including the Central Committee, to carry out another, tougher” arduous march “to help our people face these difficulties.

The organizations that monitor North Korea have not detected any signs of famine or humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated communist country so far.

And last January, Kim ordered to build a strong economy based on self-resources and reduce dependence on imports.