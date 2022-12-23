North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched this December 23 two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korean and Japanese military authorities said.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul reported in a statement that the North Korean regime launched the projectiles from the Sunan area, where the Pyongyang International Airport is located, at around 4:32 p.m. local time this Friday (6:32 GMT).

For their part, the Japanese authorities initially reported that it was a single “probably ballistic” missile, while the Coast Guard stated that the projectile or projectiles fell in waters outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), while the Executive called an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the launch.

Pyongyang’s latest test comes after the regime announced last Monday that it had launched a future military reconnaissance satellite.which included the launch of two projectiles that Seoul believes were medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs).

(Keep reading: North Korea confirms success in rocket test that would improve its weaponry.)

That test came just three days after North Korea tested a new type of solid fuel engine to improve the efficiency of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

With this there are already at least 46 launches that the Kim Jong-un regime has carried out this year, according to estimates by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) of Washington.

This record volume of tests, coupled with the maneuvers by Seoul and Washington and their increasing investment in defense, has accelerated the arms race in the region, which lives historical highs of tension.

EFE