Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in World
0


close

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan.

With this, there are already at least 46 launches that the Kim Jong-un regime has carried out this year.

North Korea launched this December 23 two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korean and Japanese military authorities said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul reported in a statement that the North Korean regime launched the projectiles from the Sunan area, where the Pyongyang International Airport is located, at around 4:32 p.m. local time this Friday (6:32 GMT).

See also  Cúcuta Deportivo is back: he fell... and so he returned to Colombian football

For their part, the Japanese authorities initially reported that it was a single “probably ballistic” missile, while the Coast Guard stated that the projectile or projectiles fell in waters outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), while the Executive called an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the launch.

Pyongyang’s latest test comes after the regime announced last Monday that it had launched a future military reconnaissance satellite.which included the launch of two projectiles that Seoul believes were medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs).

(Keep reading: North Korea confirms success in rocket test that would improve its weaponry.)

That test came just three days after North Korea tested a new type of solid fuel engine to improve the efficiency of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

With this there are already at least 46 launches that the Kim Jong-un regime has carried out this year, according to estimates by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) of Washington.

This record volume of tests, coupled with the maneuvers by Seoul and Washington and their increasing investment in defense, has accelerated the arms race in the region, which lives historical highs of tension.

See also  Qatar-gate, Farage: "I investigated 5 times, no evidence. Now here's the truth"

More news

US and allies consider ‘all options’ against North Korea

‘Lapdog’: Kim Jong Un’s sister to South Korean president

The United States deployed B-1B bomber to the South Korean peninsula

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#North #Korea #launches #shortrange #ballistic #missiles #Sea #Japan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

VIDEO: You don't see that much when driving through a snow storm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result