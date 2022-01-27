The missiles, according to Seoul, had a range of 190 kilometers and fell into the Sea of ​​Japan

SEUL. New launch by North Korea: according to reports from the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Pyongyang regime fired “an unidentified bullet” towards the Sea of ​​Japan. It is the sixth North Korean test since the beginning of the year. The missiles, according to Seoul, had a range of 190 kilometers and fell into the Sea of ​​Japan.

The last time North Korea had carried out so many missile tests in a month was 2019, after a meeting between leader Kim Jong-Un and then US President Donald Trump. Also according to South Korea, Pyongyang fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday and fired two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday, adding to the other four tests recorded this month.