Japan and South Korea announced that Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles on Monday evening.

South Korea’s military said the North’s neighbor fired the missiles into the sea off its east coast.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense also reported that North Korea launched a missile, which may be a ballistic missile.

Japanese media quoted a government source as saying that several missiles may have been fired.

South Korea and the United States have taken steps to enhance military readiness in the face of North Korea’s weapons programme.

North Korea has previously threatened to use nuclear weapons.

The South Korean Navy said that a US nuclear-powered submarine entered a naval base on the country’s “Jeju” island earlier today, Monday, to offload military supplies while it was on an operational mission.

Over the weekend, North Korea fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its western coast.