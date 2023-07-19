North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Seaalso known as the Sea of ​​Japan, the South Korean Army General Staff announced Wednesday, hours after the arrival of a US nuclear submarine in South Korea.

The launch was detected by the Seoul General Staff, the state-run Yonhap news agency explained, which indicated that the projectiles were launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang and traveled 550 kilometers before falling into the sea.

The South Korean military command denounced the shooting as “acts of significant provocation”. and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions against the development of North Korea’s nuclear and weapons program.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also detected the missiles. “We are analyzing the details, but we estimate that they fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, east of the Korean peninsula,” the agency posted on Twitter.The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang.

We are analyzing the details, but we estimate that they fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, east of the Korean peninsula.

Less than a week ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the firing of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their worst moments, with diplomacy at a standstill, and Kim calls for increased development of his arsenal, including tactical nuclear weapons.

For his part, Seoul and Washington have stepped up defense cooperation, organizing joint military exercises with stealth aircraft and US strategic support.

The allies held the first meeting of the so-called Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) on Tuesday and announced the visit to the Busan port of the US nuclear submarine for the first time since 1981.

AFP