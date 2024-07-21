Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 12:27

In yet another chapter in the “balloon duel,” the launches come after South Korea resumed broadcasts of propaganda aimed at the North, in retaliation for other balloons launched in recent months. North Korea has once again sent balloons filled with trash to its southern neighbor, the South Korean military said on Sunday (21/07).

“The North is launching more balloons loaded with garbage,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that the balloons had reached northern Gyeonggi province.

“Please report it to the military or police and avoid coming into direct contact with the objects,” the South Korean military added.

These latest North Korean balloons arrived three days after Seoul announced the resumption of propaganda broadcasts over loudspeakers aimed at North Korea.

The South has warned it will expand the scope of its emissions if the North persists in launching trash balloons. Seoul has called the North’s actions “low-level.”

“The North Korean military’s acts of escalation of tension may result in critical consequences for the military,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. “The responsibility for this situation lies entirely with the government of North Korea.”

The two Koreas have been locked in a “balloon duel” for months. The North has sent about 2,000 trash-filled balloons since May, saying it was retaliation for activists launching propaganda balloons in South Korea.

Legally, South Korea cannot sanction activists who send balloons over the border because of a court ruling last year that deemed such a punishment a violation of freedom of expression.

North Korean balloons have also disrupted more than 100 flights, a South Korean lawmaker said recently.

In June, an analysis of the contents of about 70 balloons that came from the North showed that they were carrying very worn clothing and dirt containing traces of human feces and parasites.

The two Koreas are separated by a four-kilometer (2.5-mile) demilitarized zone established by a U.S.-led UN command at the end of the Korean War in 1953. Fighting ended with an armistice, but a peace treaty has never been signed.

In recent years, relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have become increasingly tense, with North Korea carrying out weapons tests (of different missiles, for example) and increasing the number of troops on the border.

jps/as (DW, AFP, AP)