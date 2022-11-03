After firing more than 20 shells the day before, North Korea further increased regional tension on Thursday by launching three other ballistic missiles, one of which triggered the alert in several regions of Japan. despite the fact that apparently it did not fly over the archipelago due to a failure in mid-flight.

This string of launches, which seek to respond to some major air maneuvers being carried out this week by Seoul and Washingtonmade the allies announce this Thursday that these exercises, which were to end tomorrow, Friday, will last a few more days.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the string of North Korean launches as “intolerable”, while the South Korean National Security Council (NSC), whose meeting was led on Thursday by President Yoon Suk-yeol, “strongly condemned” these actions which, he recalled, violate UN sanctions.

The missile that apparently did not complete its flight was the first to be launched, as reported by the South Korean and Japanese authorities.

“The army of the Republic of Korea (official name of South Korea) detected this Thursday, November 3, the launch of what appears to be a long-range ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyangaround 7:40 a.m. local time, towards the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas),” detailed the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

North Korean missile test.

This missile activated the Japanese J-Alert system, which urges the population to seek refuge, and which was issued around 7:46 local time in the prefectures of Niigata, Yamagata (both on the coast of the Sea of ​​​​Japan), and Miyagi. (northeast). The Japanese Coast Guard notified 24 minutes later that the projectile seemed to have fallen into the water and then the Ministry of Defense added that it had not finally flown over the archipelago, where it was apparently headed.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada later said the missile “disappeared from radar” when it was flying over the Sea of ​​Japan and that authorities continue to analyze information about it.

In fact, the South Korean agency Yonhap reported, citing a military source, that this ICBM would be a Hwasong-17 (the North Korean missile with the greatest potential range) and that it failed in mid-flight because its second phase separation was not carried out correctly.

Last March, the regime already carried out a failed first launch of the Hwasong-17, also from Sunan, where the Pionyang airport is located, and under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un. The JCS has stated the same as the Japanese authorities, they still refrained from confirming for sure what happened to the missile in the absence of a more detailed analysis.

What it did do was specify that the projectile reached a maximum apparent height of 1,920 kilometers and that it traveled about 760 kilometers, figures that coincide with those offered by Tokyo.

In the absence of further details on this missile, satellites have shown that the Kim Jong Un it is, at least since Tuesday, parked precisely in Sunan. The regime already fired on October 4 a medium-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over northern Japan and to date is the North Korean projectile that has traveled the furthest, having flown about 4,500 kilometers before falling into the ocean. Peaceful.

This morning, after the launch of a new missile by North Korea, the J-Alert system was activated in several areas of Japan, urging the population to seek refuge pic.twitter.com/CE7Gx6InlD – Enrique Rodríguez (@rodriguezcoello) November 3, 2022

Two more missiles from North Korea

Around an hour after the first missile launched this Thursday, the detection of another two “short-range ballistic missiles launched into the East Sea from the Gaechon area, in the province of South Pyongan, was reported at around 8:39 ( 2339 GMT on Wednesday),” according to the JCS.

These projectiles traveled about 330 kilometers, with a maximum height of 70 kilometers, before crashing into the Sea of ​​Japan. These tests take place a day after the regime fired at least 23 missiles of different types, a daily record number that, together with today’s tests, seeks to replicate the aforementioned aerial maneuvers -the largest in five years- that Seoul and Washington are conducting in the region this week.

One of these projectiles launched yesterday fell into waters just 57 kilometers from the South Korean east coast, which is the first time in history that a North Korean missile crosses the maritime border and falls next to the territory of the neighboring country. Seoul then replied by firing three air-to-ground missiles into waters off the northern coast, an action also unprecedented that underlines the levels of tension that have been felt in the region for weeks.

News broadcast with archive footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on June 5, 2022.

Seoul and Washington prolong air maneuvers after Pyongyang launches

The armies of South Korea and the United States announced Thursday that they will extend the duration of their major Vigilant storm air exercises in response to the string of missiles launched, more than 20, by the North Korean regime in the last two days.

‘The Air Forces of the Republic of Korea (official name of South Korea) and the United States have decided to extend the training period of the large-scale joint air exercise’watchman storm‘, which began on October 31, in connection with the recent and continuous provocations by North Korea,” detailed a statement from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) without specifying dates.

The Pyongyang launches are in turn a response to these exercises, which were to end tomorrow, Friday, and are the largest of their kind in five years, since they have involved the deployment of more than 200 aircraft, including fifth-generation stealth fighters. .

The southern army statement assured that both allies “share the opinion that it is necessary to exhibit a solid combined defense position” in the face of the “current security crisis, which is accentuated by North Korea’s provocations.”

A spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a message to the media that both sides are “discussing the details regarding the period” of extension of the exercises.

Vigilant storm is the largest combined South Korea-US air exercise since 2017 and includes the mobilization of F-15, F-16, EA-18G fighters (the version of the F-18 fighter-bomber adapted for electronic warfare scenarios ), F-35A and F-35B, which unlike the F-35A can perform short takeoffs and vertical takeoffs and landings.

It is the first time that the Pentagon has flown F-35B units into South Korean territory, a factor that may have especially infuriated Pyongyang, which already threatened on Tuesday to respond forcefully to these war games.

Tension on the peninsula is reaching unprecedented heights in the face of repeated North Korean weapons tests, allied maneuvers and the possibility that, as satellites indicate, Kim Jong-un’s regime is ready for its first test nuclear since 2017.

EFE

