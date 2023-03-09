North Korea has launched a short-range ballistic missile towards the Yellow Sea, triggering alarms on the peninsula, the South Korean government said, which confirmed that the launch was detected around 18.20 (local time). Seoul’s security forces said they were “on alert, in close cooperation with the United States, and are stepping up surveillance in the area”.

The tension between the parties has recently increased following the latest joint military exercises carried out by Seoul and Washington, which also plan to carry out new maneuvers starting next March 23, according to information from the Yonhap news agency.