North Korea launched this Tuesday several short-range missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas), according to the South Korean Army, which is analyzing the details of the launch.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launch around 9:30 local time (1:30 in Spain) from the Ganggye area, in Jagang province, it reported in a statement.

The last launch by North Korea occurred on January 6 and, on that occasion, the Kim Jong-un regime said it had tested an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, in its first test in 2025.

This Tuesday’s launch occurs after Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Monday last week, the first in 2025, and a few weeks after Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The weapon used that day sought “deal with different security threats” that the country faces, according to statements by Kim collected by the North Korean state agency KCNA.

The hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that was equipped on the head of the missile reached a first zenith of 99.8 kilometers and a second of 42.5 kilometers, traveling a total of 1,500 kilometers at a speed 12 times the speed of sound before hitting the simulated target at sea, KCNA said then.

HGVs have the ability to plan and trace irregular trajectories that they greatly complicate the work of anti-missile defense shields.