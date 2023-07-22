North Korea fired “several cruise missiles” on Saturday in the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean peninsula, according to the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff. “The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the shots,” which would have occurred around 04:00 local time (19:00 GMT on Friday), said the military hierarchy.

The launch comes at one of the worst times in inter-Korean relations. On Tuesday, Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, off the peninsula’s eastern coast. Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has long been stalled, and communist regime leader Kim Jong Un has called for speeding up the development of his arsenal, including nuclear weapons.

In response, the United States and South Korea have multiplied their joint military exercises that have sometimes involved the deployment of strategic assets of the American power. This week a US nuclear submarine arrived at the South Korean port of Busan, the first to be deployed on the peninsula since 1981.

Nuclear Force Policy Act



The North’s Defense Minister, Kang Sun Nam, assured that “the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets could fall within the conditions of use of nuclear weapons specified in the (North Korean) law on nuclear force policy.”

Relations on the peninsula were also soured by the incident in which a US soldier crossed the guarded border between the two Koreas and is suspected of being in Pyongyang custody.

A senior US military official said Thursday he was “very concerned” about the treatment Private Travis King may receive and that Pyongyang had yet to respond to his requests for information about his status. King was due to return to the United States to face military court after being jailed in South Korea for assault.